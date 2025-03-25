How to watch Bolivia vs Uruguay: Live streams for Conmebol World Cup qualifying

Watch Bolivia vs Uruguay today for an important clash in the Conmebol region qualifying process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and broadcast options wherever you are in the world.

Bolivia could really do with a win, currently sitting in seventh place in the 10-team table. The top six qualify automatically for next year's World Cup, while seventh goes into a play-off. Bolivia are six points off sixth but just four points off the bottom.

Uruguay, meanwhile, have slipped from second place to fourth after their defeat by the league leaders Argentina in mid-week. There's no shame in losing to Argentina but Marcelo Bielsa's side have struggled for a while now, with just one win in their past seven.

Uruguay are still in a healthy position, though, on 20 points. Victory today would take them 10 points above Bolivia with 12 points left to play for – World Cup qualification would be as good as secure.

There are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Bolivia vs Uruguay live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Bolivia vs Uruguay in the US

Fans in the US can watch Bolivia vs Uruguay on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month. Kick-off is at 4pm ET.

Can I watch Bolivia vs Uruguay in the UK?

There is no broadcaster in the UK for Bolivia vs Uruguay.

Watch Bolivia vs Uruguay for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Bolivia vs Uruguay for free in a number of countries, including the participating nations, plus Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Bolivia vs Uruguay online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In both Bolivia and Uruguay, you can watch the game through free streaming services operated by the nations' football federations: FBF Play in the case of Bolivia, and AUF TV in Uruguay.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Bolivia vs Uruguay from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Bolivia vs Uruguay. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

