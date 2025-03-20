How to watch Canada vs Mexico: Live streams, TV options for Concacaf Nations League semifinal

Watch Canada vs Mexico for the second semi-final in the 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League finals phase, with a mouth-watering clash today, March 20, for a place in Sunday's final.

Canada are looking to continue their momentum after their fourth-place finish in the 2024 Copa America, with confidence growing under the guidance of former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch.

Mexico, meanwhile, have had a rough time of the past few years, slipping from their perch as the leading force in the Concacaf. They were beaten in the final of the Concacaf Nations League last year by the USA in 2024, and indeed in 2021. In the only other edition of the tournament, in 2022, it was Canada who lost out to the USMNT in the final.

Both of these sides have qualified safely for the 2026 World Cup, and will be hoping to score some success on a local level as the biggest tournament in soccer draws near.

There are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Canada vs Mexico live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Canada vs Mexico for FREE - Live stream the Concacaf semi-final

Fans in many countries can watch Canada vs Mexico for free, with Concacaf providing a free live stream for both semi-finals, and indeed the final.

Streaming is available on YouTube and Concacaf Go, which is the confederation's own streaming operation. The YouTube feed does not require a log-in – just hit play to watch Canada vs Mexico.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so certain countries are excluded, including Canada and Mexico. There are dedicated broadcast deals with countries across the Concacaf zones, including the USA, meaning the free stream is only available outside the region.

Watch Canada vs Mexico from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Canada vs Mexico in the UK

There is no dedicated UK broadcaster for Canada vs Mexico but that's good news for fans in the UK as they will be able to access the free stream on YouTube and Concacaf Go.

YouTube is the easier of the options – simply head to this page and click play.

Kick-off is at 2.30am on Friday March 24 in the UK.

How to watch Canada vs Mexico in the US

Fans in the US can watch Canada vs Mexico on Paramount+, where subscriptions start from $7.99 a month.

Watch Canada vs Mexico in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch their national side in action vs Mexico online through One Soccer or TSN+.

One Soccer is a soccer-only streaming service where subscriptions start from $12 a month. TSN+ is the streaming arm of sports network TSN, with plans starting from $8 a month.

Looking for the free stream? Those in Canada will be disappointed – the Canada vs Mexico stream on YouTube and Concacaf Go is geo-blocked in the Great White North.

If you're visiting Canada and would usually watch the YouTube feed in your home country, or if you're a Canada-based fan wanting your usual TSN+ coverage on the move, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch Canada vs Mexico from anywhere.

Canada vs Mexico: Global broadcasters

Fans in Mexico can watch their side in action through a number of channels: Azteca 7, C5, TUDN, ViX+.

For the full range of broadcasters across the Concacaf region and beyond, head to this page.