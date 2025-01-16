How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton: Live streams and TV channels for Premier League clash

Watch Ipswich vs Brighton today as the Premier League relegation candidates host a side who are winless in eight. Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how to watch Ipswich vs Brighton live streams and TV coverage from anywhere in the world.

Ipswich vs Brighton key information • Date: Thursday 16 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Ipswich moved out of the relegation zone last time out in the Premier League thanks to a draw against Fulham. Coming off the back of a 2-0 win over Chelsea, there is newfound momentum and optimism around Portman Road.

Victory against a flagging Brighton side on Thursday evening would represent a huge boost for Ipswich's hopes of Premier League survival.

Their visitors seem to have forgotten how to win. Granted, Brighton breezed past Norwich in the FA Cup at the weekend but in the Premier League they have failed to win any of their last eight matches.

Six of those games have ended in a draw, so Brighton are not the easiest team to beat but are struggling to get the job done.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Ipswich vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from your home country right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on Ipswich vs Brighton.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Ipswich vs Brighton in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Ipswich vs Brighton on TV on TNT Sports 2 and online on Discovery+. TV coverage will start at 6.30pm GMT, with kick off at 19:30 GMT.

To watch Ipswich vs Brighton online, Discovery+ is the streaming home of all TNT Sports coverage. You'll need a premium subscription, which will costs £30.99 a month, but that also comes with UEFA Champions League football, too.

Watch Ipswich vs Brighton in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ipswich vs Brighton on Peacock, the streaming platform of broadcasting giant NBC.

Premier League soccer in the US is split between Peacock and USA Network, and Peacock has multiple fixtures each week. Registration is simple and a subscription costs just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year.

If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your Peacock subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Ipswich vs Brighton streams globally

Can I watch Ipswich vs Brighton in Canada? Canadians can watch Ipswich vs Brighton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Ipswich vs Brighton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Ipswich vs Brighton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Ipswich vs Brighton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Ipswich vs Brighton on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Ipswich vs Brighton in Africa? You can watch Ipswich vs Brighton in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

