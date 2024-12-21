Ipswich vs Newcastle live streams: How to watch Premier League game today

Watch Ipswich vs Newcastle today in the Premier League today as Portman Road plays host to another exciting encounter – FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how you can tune in and watch the clash on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town v Newcastle key information • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024 • Kick-off time: 15.00pm GMT / 10.00 ET • Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich • TV channels: USA Network (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Ipswich Town will be hoping to take another step towards Premier League survival this weekend, as they take on Newcastle United at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys performed brilliantly to come away with victory at Molineux last weekend, as Jack Taylor's last-minute strike ensured a 2-1 success. That result means Kieran McKenna's side are still inside the relegation places, sitting just two points a place below Leicester City at present.

For Newcastle United, their week could not have been any better, advancing to the last four of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Brentford. Sandro Tonali found the net twice and could prove to be almost like a new signing for the Magpies.

Alexander Isak's future remains a huge question, given the Sweden international is yet to sign a new contract and continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer.

Watch Ipswich vs Newcastle in the UK

Due to the Premier League's 3pm blackout across the UK, fans will not be able to watch live action from Portman Road. Highlights from the encounter will be available on Saturday afternoon.

Alternatively, BBC's Match of the Day will also have the bitesize action condensed for you in their regular Saturday evening's showing.

► The Saturday 3pm blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

Watch Ipswich v Newcastle in the US

In the US, you can watch Ipswich Town v Newcastle United on USA Network, a cable television channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

See also ► Surprise Ipswich Town star ranking among Europe's best in one key area

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages – and these can be pricey.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $49.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Ipswich vs Newcastle from anywhere

Have you ever considered used a VPN? What's a VPN you say? Well a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Ipswich vs Newcastle streams globally

Can I watch Ipswich vs Newcastle in Canada? Canadian fans can watch Ipswich vs Newcastle on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Ipswich vs Newcastle in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch the contest on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Ipswich vs Newcastle in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch the game on Sky Sport Now.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.