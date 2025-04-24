Vancouver Whitecaps host Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup, as both sides battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Key information • Date: Thursday, 24 April 2025 • Kick-off time: 22:30pm ET / 3:30am BST (Friday) • Venue: BC Place, Vancouver • TV & streaming: CONCACAF YouTube (UK) | Fox Sports (US) | OneSoccer (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Whitecaps reached the semi-finals thanks to an added-time equaliser against Pumas UNAM in Mexico City, which saw them progress thanks to the famous away-goals rule.

Key man Brian White is finding the net at the right time, with his side also out in front at present in the Supporters' Shield standings, having won six times already in the competition thus far.

They're in tremendous form under new head coach Jesper Sørensen and are also doing so without Scotland international and captain Ryan Gauld, who continues to recover from a knee injury.

As for Inter Miami, their 3-2 aggregate win against LAFC in the quarter-finals has helped matters no end, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and assisting once in their recent 3-1 second leg victory.

In MLS action, Inter Miami are the last undefeated team and is yet to taste defeat this season, having amassed 18 points thus far.

Read on to find out how you can watch Inter Miami play Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE wherever you are in the world, as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need...

Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami for free

You can watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami for free in many countries across the world, with CONCACAF hosting a live stream on its website and YouTube channel.

Due to broadcast agreements in North and Central America, these regions will be geo-blocked from the free stream, and that includes the US and Canada.

Away from home right now? You can still get your usual geo-based streams by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami in the US

Fox Sports is the home of CONCACAF Champions Cup football in the US, and you can find Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami coverage on FS1.

Fox Sports is available for US soccer fans at varying costs, depending on your cable provider. For more information, click here. To watch Fox Sports online, you'll need a cord-cutting cable service such as Sling or Fubo.

Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami in the UK

Fans in the UK will have access to the free coverage from CONCACAF on YouTube.

The game will kick off at 3:30 am UK time, so make sure you set your alarm clocks if you want to see the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba in action!

Where else can I watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami?

Australia: YouTube

Canada: OneSoccer

New Zealand: YouTube