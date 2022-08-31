West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Wednesday 31 August, 7.30pm

Tottenham will be looking to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season when they take on West Ham on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte’s side have accumulated 10 points from a possible 12 so far in 2022/23. They ran out 2-0 winners against Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) at the weekend, as Harry Kane’s brace put the game beyond Steve Cooper’s men.

Spurs (opens in new tab) were clinical in attack and incisive on the break, while Conte will have been delighted with a second consecutive clean sheet. Even so, there is still room for improvement as far as performances are concerned, but Tottenham are at least finding ways to win even when they are not at their best.

West Ham (opens in new tab) are finally off and running after a 1-0 triumph over Aston Villa (opens in new tab) at the weekend. Pablo Fornals’ deflected strike in the second half settled the match in the Hammers’ favour, lifting David Moyes’ side out of the bottom three. West Ham will now be looking to build on that win against a team they beat 1-0 at the London Stadium last term.

Spurs will have to make do without Lucas Moura, Oliver Skipp and Bryan Gil for this London derby. Rodrigo Bentancur will need to undergo a late fitness test, with Yves Bissouma set to replace him in the starting XI if the Argentine is unavailable.

Cristian Romero will also need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off as he seeks to make his comeback from an abductor injury. Further forward, Richarlison could replace Son Heung-min in the line-up after the South Korean’s slow start to the season.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Nayef Aguerd, Craig Dawson and Ben Johnson. Aaron Cresswell is expected to be available after a minor groin strain, but new signing Lucas Paqueta is unlikely to feature after completing his move from Lyon earlier this week.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 31 August and is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

