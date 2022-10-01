West Ham United vs Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United vs Wolves live stream, Saturday 1 October, 5.30pm BST, Sky Sports Main Event

Two struggling sides will go head-to-head in the late kick-off on Saturday, as West Ham host Wolves.

David Moyes’ men have been unable to get going in the Premier League in 2022/23, with just one win in their first seven outings. Their most recent fixture brought a 1-0 defeat by previously winless Everton (opens in new tab), leaving the Hammers in the bottom three going into this weekend. No one at the London Stadium is panicking just yet, but defeat here has the potential to significantly dampen the mood in east London.

West Ham (opens in new tab)’s biggest problem so far has been putting the ball in the back of the net. They have done so just three times to date; their upcoming opponents are the only team with as bad a record.

Moyes has for the most part favoured Michail Antonio over Gianluca Scamacca up top, but he could be tempted to make a change on Saturday. Elsewhere, the Scot will hope that Lucas Paqueta adapts quickly to English football, as West Ham are sorely lacking creativity right now.

The same charge can be levelled at Wolves (opens in new tab), who have not yet solved their principal weakness from last term. Only the three relegated clubs scored fewer goals in 2021/22, and Bruno Lage’s charges have drawn a blank in a majority of their seven matches so far this season.

The fact that new striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a serious knee injury on his debut has not helped, with Diego Costa hastily snapped up on a free transfer as a result of that unfortunate development.

West Ham will have to make do without summer signing Nayaf Aguerd, while Ben Johnson will need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off after a thigh problem.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Chiquinho, Raul Jimenez and Kalajdzic due to injury, while Nathan Collins is suspended. Costa, who has not played a competitive match since leaving Atletico Mineiro in January, might only be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 1 October and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com