Looking for a Wolves v Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered.

Three precious points are on offer for two clubs sitting in the relegation zone when managerless Wolves host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Both sides are in poor form, with the hosts on a three-match losing streak and Forest without a victory in their last seven Premier League games.

Wolves have been crippled by a lack of goal threat, failing to score in their last three outings and finding the net just once in the last five.

Manager Bruno Lage was sacked after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on 1 October, and Steve Davis and James Collins led them in a 3-0 loss to Chelsea last time out.

With the search for a new permanent boss still ongoing, the duo will lead the Midlands club again in a crucial match at the bottom end of the table.

Wolves are 18th with six points, one more than Forest below them in 19th.

The victor here could therefore finish the weekend outside the drop zone.

Forest come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa that ended a five-match losing run.

The Nottingham club backed manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract despite the difficult start to the season, after a huge number of new signings were brought in over the summer.

Nathan Collins is still suspended for Wolves, but Ruben Neves returns from his ban.

The injury list for the hosts includes Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Jack Colback are out for the visitors.

Form

Wolves: LLLWD

Nottingham Forest: DLLLL

Referee

Thomas Bramall will be the referee for Wolves v Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Wolves v Nottingham Forest will be played at Molineux.

Other games

Fulham v Bournemouth is the other 3pm game on Saturday, and Tottenham host Everton at 5.30pm.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST on Saturday 15 October and it is not being shown in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.