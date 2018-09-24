The 20 most exciting Premier League players under 23
By Greg Lea
Exciting under-23s
Leroy Sané scooped the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season after his 10 goals and 15 assists helped Manchester City win the Premier League title in style.
But who will follow in the German’s footsteps this term? In this slideshow, we pick out 20 under-23s worth watching this season…
Ruben Neves (21, Wolves)
Neves wasn’t just the best player in the Championship last season, he was arguably one of the greatest to have graced the second division in decades. The 21-year-old hasn’t been fazed by life at the top table either, turning in several superb performances in the opening weeks of the current campaign.
The deep-lying midfielder sets the tempo of his side’s play with his accurate, intelligent distribution. He’s capable of spectacular strikes from distance too, but don’t expect him to break into the penalty area too often: since joining Wolves, Neves has scored more goals from outside the 18-yard box than he’s had touches inside it.
Lewis Cook (21, Bournemouth)
Cook is rarely mentioned in discussions about the Premier League’s most talented young players, perhaps because he plays for Bournemouth. The midfielder is definitely up there with the best in his age group, though, and his smart possession play fits so neatly into the house style at Dean Court.
He’s by no means the finished product and still needs to add to his defensive game, but Cook has the talent to dominate games from the centre of the park this season. The 21-year-old started 25 league games last time out; injury permitting, he should better that tally in 2018/19.
James Maddison (21, Leicester)
Leicester spent a lot of money on Maddison, agreeing a deal which could rise to £24m. On current form they could eventually fetch twice as much for him eventually, though, such has been the ease with which the ex-Norwich man has stepped up to the Premier League.
As he has demonstrated so far, Maddison is the type of attacking midfielder who genuinely influences contests, and he's already produced some match-winning moments. Creative and technically gifted, he's already scored three goals and provided one assist so far this season.
Richarlison (21, Everton)
There was big pressure on Richarlison to deliver after Everton broke their transfer record to sign him, particularly as there were still question marks hanging over the Brazilian after he faded badly in the second half of last season.
But he responded to the doubters in tremendous fashion, scoring three goals in his first two games for the Toffees before a red card against Bournemouth checked his progress. Direct and purposeful, he's already brought a different dimension to an Everton attack – and even earned his first Brazil caps.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (22, Chelsea)
Loftus-Cheek has endured a frustrating start to the season, having played just 33 minutes in the Premier League so far. For the sake of his career he must play regularly, though, so a loan move could be on the cards in January.
The midfielder may have only been a peripheral figure in England’s World Cup campaign, but Loftus-Cheek seemed to get stronger every time he touched the ball in Russia. Tall and strong, he’s immensely gifted with the ball at his feet and would be a fine temporary signing for most teams in the Premier League.
Ryan Sessegnon (18, Fulham)
For those not familiar with Sessegnon, he isn't a rampaging winger with only skill and pace to burn. Instead, he provides a more plotted threat: he finishes well, arrives in the right positions at the right time, and seems to be improving each year under Slavisa Jokanovic.
Perhaps the most impressive attribute in the teenager’s armoury is his intelligence; Sessegnon’s decision-making is excellent, and he plays with a maturity belying his tender years - as evidenced by the fact he's played as both a winger and a left-back in recent weeks.
Yves Bissouma (21, Brighton)
Bissouma is the type of signing which could go very well or very badly. Many Brighton fans won’t have seen their new £15m man before, but he was a rare bright spot in Lille’s dismal Ligue 1 campaign in 2017/18.
He should have little trouble adapting to the physical demands of the Premier League, particularly as the French top tier is similarly robust. But it’s his technique which makes this a smart signing, and comparisons with Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele will no doubt excite Brighton supporters.
Davinson Sanchez (22, Tottenham)
After rebuilding bridges with Mauricio Pochettino, Toby Alderweireld has regained his starting spot at the heart of Spurs' backline this term. That means Sanchez hasn't played as often as he would have liked so far in 2018/19, but the 22-year-old will still be afforded substantial game time as Tottenham compete on four fronts
The Colombian's first season in England was broadly a success, but it wasn’t without hiccups. He was capable of looking immovable for 89 minutes, but then allowing lapses in concentration to invite opposition chances. Sanchez should improve with more Premier League experience under his belt, though, and it’s clear how much natural talent he possesses.
Leroy Sané (22, Manchester City)
Sané’s dazzling displays in 2017/18 weren’t enough to earn him a place in Germany’s World Cup squad, with manager Joachim Low controversially omitting the Manchester City man from his 23-man travelling party. There’s no doubt about his ability, though, and the winger will be looking to build on his fantastic campaign last time out.
He didn't get off to the best of starts and was left out of the matchday squad altogether for City's 2-1 victory over Newcastle, but Sané responded well by scoring or assisting in each of City's three matches since then.
Lucas Torreira (22, Arsenal)
Torreira is the type of player Arsenal have needed for years. A natural holder, the combative, rugged Uruguayan will provide a vital screen in front of a defence which has been vulnerable for some time.
That’s not to say he doesn’t possess technical ability; the ex-Sampdoria man scored some stunning goals during his time in Serie A, and he’s adept in possession too. But it’s his dirty work that will be most appreciated by the Emirates crowd, who have long been calling out for a player in the 22-year-old’s mould.
Harry Winks (22, Tottenham)
Winks made a brilliant start to 2017/18, but a recurrence of an ankle injury ended his season in February. That was a great shame, for the young midfielder had turned in some excellent performances in the first half of the campaign – not least in Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.
Winks is never hurried in possession or afraid to pick a pass. Most importantly, he’s perpetually forward-thinking: when he releases the ball, it tends to be both accurate and vertical. Now fully fit once more, the 22-year-old could establish himself as a key player in the weeks to come.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (19, Liverpool)
This time last year Alexander-Arnold had started five Premier League games – and the Reds had failed to win four of them. The teenager has already featured in all six top-flight victories this season, playing 538 of a possible 540 minutes and demonstrating how integral he’s become to the Liverpool cause.
An attack-minded full-back who loves to get forward, Alexander-Arnold’s wicked deliveries from the right wing have caused problems for many opposition defences. Quick and agile, he’s also shown improvements in the defensive side of his game.
Ben Chilwell (19, Leicester)
The attack-minded Chilwell is now undisputed first-choice left-back at the King Power Stadium, with title-winner Christian Fuchs having been relegated to the bench. The 21-year-old made his England debut in the recent friendly victory over Switzerland and is likely to feature again for Gareth Southgate’s side before the season’s out, particularly if he’s able to maintain his current level of performance at club level.
A speedy, buccaneering full-back who specialises in making late runs to join the attack, Chilwell’s energy and dynamism allow him to get up and down the flank for 90 minutes.
Phil Foden (18, Manchester City)
Born two months apart in 2000, Jadon Sancho played alongside Foden for Manchester City’s youth teams before deciding that his interests would be best served by swapping the Etihad Stadium for Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park as he attempted to make the step up to senior level.
Foden has certainly found first-team starts hard to come by thus far, making just two substitute appearances in the Premier League so far in 2018/19. Nicknamed the “Stockport Iniesta” for his stylistic resemblance to Barcelona’s former midfield maestro, the 18-year-old playmaker is skilful, inventive and in possession of a wonderful left foot.
Joe Gomez (21, Liverpool)
Virgil van Dijk’s arrival at Anfield in the January transfer window helped stabilise Liverpool’s defence – an improvement which has continued into this season. With six games played, Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded a league-low two goals.
Their record this term owes as much to Gomez as Van Dijk, though. The 21-year-old was previously deployed at right-back by Klopp but has played exclusively as a centre-half in 2018/19, impressing with his strength, athleticism and ball-playing ability.
Diogo Jota (21, Wolves)
Wolves have won plenty of admirers for their fearless approach to life in the Premier League following promotion last season. Jota has been one of their most impressive performers up to now, even if he’s yet to open his account in the top flight.
The goals will surely come for the Portuguese wideman, who found the net 17 times in his debut campaign at Molineux. A left-footed attacker who likes to cut infield from the left flank, Jota has compared his playing style to that of former Atletico Madrid team-mate Antoine Griezmann.
Marcus Rashford (20, Manchester United)
It’s coming up for three years since Rashford’s memorable Manchester United debut, in which he scored twice against Midtjylland after being drafted into the team as a late replacement for the injured Anthony Martial. It’s easy to forget that the England international is still only 20 years old, and although he’s had a difficult start to the current campaign, there’s still plenty more to come from the forward in the next few months.
Able to play on either flank or as a line-leading central striker, Rashford scored 13 goals in all competitions last term and will be aiming to better that tally this time around.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (20, Crystal Palace)
Wan-Bissaka was thrown in at the deep end amid an injury crisis at Selhurst Park last season, with the young right-back forced to face Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in four of his first five outings as a professional footballer.
The 20-year-old rose to the challenge magnificently, proving himself a tricky opponent against some of the Premier League’s standout widemen. Quick and rangy, the tough-tackling Wan-Bissaka seems to relish getting stuck in, while he’s also now beginning to come out of his shell in an attacking sense.
Declan Rice (19, West Ham)
Rice currently finds himself at the centre of a tug of war between England and the Republic of Ireland, but the battle over his international future doesn’t seem to have affected the West Ham man one bit.
The teenager was excellent in a holding midfield role against both West Ham and Chelsea, having spent much of last season as part of a back three. Positionally sound and a fine reader of the game, Rice is showing why he’s wanted by both Gareth Southgate and Martin O’Neill.
Anthony Martial (22, Manchester United)
It’s fair to say that Martial doesn’t enjoy the closest of relationships with Jose Mourinho, and a record of one Premier League start this season shows where the Frenchman currently sits in the pecking order at Old Trafford.
Yet with Alexis Sanchez continuing to misfire and Manchester United still dogged by inconsistency, Martial may not have to wait long for his chance. A terrific display in the recent 3-0 victory over Young Boys not only helped his cause but also served as a reminder of the 22-year-old’s incredible potential.
