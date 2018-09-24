The 20 most exciting Premier League players under 23

Neves wasn’t just the best player in the Championship last season, he was arguably one of the greatest to have graced the second division in decades. The 21-year-old hasn’t been fazed by life at the top table either, turning in several superb performances in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

The deep-lying midfielder sets the tempo of his side’s play with his accurate, intelligent distribution. He’s capable of spectacular strikes from distance too, but don’t expect him to break into the penalty area too often: since joining Wolves, Neves has scored more goals from outside the 18-yard box than he’s had touches inside it.