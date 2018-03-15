The 20 players with the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history

Goals change games, as the cliché goes, and it’s hard to argue with those big-name players who scored often enough to earn a spot in the top 20 all-time Premier League goal-getters.

With the help of our friends at STATS, we’ve decided to get a bit more technical by working out an equivalent ranking based on minutes per goal. Using a cut-off of 15 full matches, we can reveal the 20 most prolific forwards in the English top flight since 1992.