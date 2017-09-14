25 famous footballers' sons looking to make it
By Greg Lea
Like father, like son?
Erling Braut Haaland, son of Alf-Inge, is taking the Bundesliga by storm with Borussia Dortmund since his January move from RB Salzburg.
That got us thinking – what other aspiring youngsters are currently looking to prove they’ve inherited footballing genes from their fathers?
Justin Kluivert
One of the brightest talents in recent years to come from the fabled Ajax academy, Justin Kluivert - son of legend Patrick - was snapped up from Roma in 2018. He's still only 20 and could have a bright future ahead of him.
Still, he'll have a job emulating his father, who scored a Champions League final-winning goal for Ajax against Milan in 1995 aged only 18. Daaaaaad.
Leroy Sané
Unlike many of the names on this list, Sané doesn't need much of an introduction. The Manchester City forward shot to prominence as one of the Bundesliga's standout young players, before securing a £37m move to Pep Guardiola's team.
Father Souleyman also spent time in Germany during his career, with Freiburg, Nurnberg and Wattenscheid benefitting from the Senegalese’s services in the 1980s and 1990s.
Isaac Drogba
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba’s 19-year-old son Isaac is looking to forge a similar path, having started his career with Guingamp in France, the team Drogba senior made 50 appearances for early in his career to earn a move to Marseille.
Isaac, also a striker, left Chelsea’s academy in 2018 for the Ligue 2 outfit, but is yet to make a senior appearance.
Tyrese Campbell
Tyrese made his Premier League debut in February 2018 for Stoke City, and has become an established first-team figure at the Britannia this season after a successful loan at Shrewsbury last term.
His dad Kevin made 325 top flight appearances for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Everton and West Brom and while that his a high standard to set, 20-year-old Tyrese is showing good promise with five Championship goals to his name this campaign.
Federico Di Francesco
Federico’s dad Eusebio was a member of Roma’s Scudetto-winning side of 2000/01, making 252 Serie A appearances as a player before going into a coaching career that has seen him lead Sassuolo, Roma and Sampdoria already.
Tricky winger Federico, now 25, left Sassuolo to join SPAL last summer but has had a difficult season with the relegation candidates. He’s already got nine goals in 87 Serie A games in his career, which is no mean feat in itself.
Aron, Andri Lucas and Daniel Gudjohnsen
Former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eidur Gudjohnsen has been greedy when it comes to producing the next generation, with three of his sons looking to forge a career at the top level of the game.
The eldest, 21-year-old striker Aron, has scored two goals for Italian Serie B side Spezia this season, while 18-year-old Andri joined Real Madrid’s youth ranks in the summer of 2018. The youngest, Daniel, is just 13 and joined the Merengues at the same time as his sibling.
Joe van der Sar
His father Edwin is one of the greats, a Dutch goalkeeping icon who won it all.
With that in mind, you might question the 21-year-old’s choice of becoming a goalkeeper too, and he is yet to show much sign of emulating his dad. Van der Sar junior is currently at Noordwijk in the third tier of Dutch football, but is yet to make his league debut.
Gio Reyna
Reyna comes from good stock, as both his mother and father represented the USA in the 1990s, the latter winning the Scottish Premier League and Scottish Cup while at Rangers, before spells with Sunderland and Manchester City.
Young Gio, still just 17, arrived at Borussia Dortmund from the New York City FC academy last summer, and shot to prominence recently with a goal against Werder Bremen that made him the youngest scorer in German Cup history. One thing’s for sure – he’s at the right club for a young talent.
Angus Gunn
Bryan Gunn made almost 400 appearances in goal for Norwich City between 1986 and 1998, and his son Angus is following in his footsteps.
The 24-year-old broke into Southampton’s first-team last year and began this season as first choice, before losing his place following the 9-0 drubbing against Leicester City in October. He’ll be back, though, and is clearly rated at international level, having been capped at every age grade by England from Under-16s to Under-21s.
Federico Chiesa
Enrico Chiesa played for 10 clubs on the peninsula. Federico’s still at his first, but probably won’t be for much longer, having become Fiorentina’s star man over the last couple of seasons.
At the age of 22, Chiesa is already showing the potential to match his dad’s achievements after becoming one of the most sought-after Italian talents on the market and a regular for the national team under Roberto Mancini.
Jordan Larsson
"I didn't see that they attacked Jordan but if I had, I would have gone in there towards him. I was not going to run from there.”
Those were the words of former Celtic and Barcelona frontman Henrik Larsson, the then-Helsingborgs head coach who had just witnessed his own team’s fans attack their own team’s striker (also his son) after a 2016 defeat by Halmstads confirmed their relegation from the Swedish top flight. Jordan quickly made his excuses and hot-footed it to Holland – just as his dad had done 24 years earlier.
Now 22, Larsson joined Spartak Moscow from Norrkoping last summer and has seven goals in 19 games for the Russian giants already.
Tyler Walker
On August 22 2015, in his 12th appearance as a professional, Tyler Walker was booked in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Bolton. An unremarkable fact, you might think, until you remember that dad Des wasn’t shown a yellow card until the 11th season of his career.
Walker Jr. operates at the other end of the pitch to his father; a centre-forward rather than a centre-back. His early progress was checked by injury problems, but he has hit top form over the last couple of seasons, scoring 22 League One goals while on loan at Mansfield last season and now boasting 14 strikes in the division on his latest loan at Lincoln. Aged 23, he’s one to watch for Forest fans.
Filip Stankovic
Those with an eagle-eye may have spotted the famous Serbian surname on Inter’s bench throughout the season, as Dejan’s 17-year-old son has been regularly selected as the third-choice goalkeeper for Antonio Conte’s side without yet making an appearance.
His dad was an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, who won Serie A and the Cup Winners’ Cup at Lazio before securing a further five Scudetti and the Champions League with Inter. Young Filip has a long way to go to match those achievements, but Samir Handanovic won’t be around forever…
Oan Djorkaeff
Youri Djorkaeff was himself the son of a footballer, with dad Jean representing Lyon, Marseille, PSG and Paris FC between 1958 and 1974, as well as winning 48 France caps.
Youri’s career was even more impressive – 82 international appearances and spells at Inter, PSG and Monaco – and Oan is still hoping to continue the dynasty further. He's currently at St Mirren in Scotland.
Luka Zahovic
Born in Portugal, playing in the Netherlands and representing Slovenia at under-21 level, Zahovic could enjoy a similarly peripatetic career as dad Zlatko, who worked in Serbia, Portugal, Greece, Spain and Slovenia during his playing days.
After a promising couple of years with Maribor, Luka was signed by Heerenveen in summer 2015 for around €700,000, but rejoined his former club in 2016.
Daniel Maldini
Daniel Maldini has a lot to live up to. His grandfather Cesare was a world-class defender in his day who lifted the Italian title four times with AC Milan before winning the European Cup in 1963. His father won the European Cup five times for Milan, made nearly 650 appearances for the side and had the no. 3 shirt retired in his honour.
The number will only be brought out for retirement, reportedly, for another Maldini. 18-year-old Daniel looks extremely promising - he's recently made his Serie A debut - but given that he's more of an attacking midfielder, he's perhaps unlikely to take the shirt any time soon.
Jordan Lukaku
Romelu isn't the only Lukaku playing Serie A football, with left-back Jordan currently on the books at Lazio after earning himself a move to Rome from Oostende in 2016.
Father Roger made 20 appearances for the Belgian club in his final playing season of 1998/99 before retiring when Jordan – who’s played seven times for Belgium – was approaching his fifth birthday.
Timothy Weah
The only Ballon d'Or winner from Africa, George Weah, was on the pitch when Gianluigi Buffon made his senior debut in goal for Parma. Some two decades later, Buffon became a teammate of George's son, Timothy, in his year-long spell at PSG.
Timothy isn't at PSG anymore either, having moved to Lille last summer. He's also been on loan at Celtic and was the first player born this century to play for the USA national side.
Enzo Fernandez
Zinedine isn’t the only member of the Zidane family to have been employed by Real Madrid: son Enzo Fernandez – his mother’s surname – was at the club for 13 years now and currently turns out for Almeria.
Named after former River Plate playmaker and Uruguay international Enzo Francescoli, 21-year-old Fernandez is an attacking midfielder who made his first-team debut – and scored – in November 2016's Copa del Rey trouncing of Cultural Leonesa.
Rivaldinho
It doesn’t take a genius to work out the identity of Rivaldinho’s dad. The 24-year-old will probably never be able to match the accomplishments of ex-Barcelona and Brazil attacking midfielder Rivaldo – who includes the Champions League, Copa America and World Cup among his trophies – but nevertheless looks to have carved out a career for himself. Father and son even scored in the same match in 2015, with both forwards netting in Mogi Mirim’s 3-1 defeat of Macae in July 2015.
The Brazilian is already becoming a journeyman of the game - he's on his eighth club since 2014, having just settled in Romania with Viitorul Constanța.
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland isn't doing too badly. He's averaging over a goal a game in the Bundesliga for new club Borussia Dortmund and is currently the talk of Europe.
His dad, Alf-Inge, spent ten years in the Premier League - perhaps Erling will go on to do the same one day?
Giovanni Simeone
While Diego's had his fair share of glory in charge of Atletico Madrid, son Giovanni is currently starring in Serie A on loan from Fiorentina at Cagliari.
Gio, top scorer at the 2015 South American Youth Football Championship, plundered 10 goals in his 20 league appearances for Genoa – including a brace in their 3-1 win over Juventus in November 2016. Like father like son indeed.
Marcus Thuram
The Thuram brothers are busy making their way in the world, over 20 years since dad Lilian lifted the World Cup on home soil for France in 1998.
Marcus is doing a little better than younger brother Khepren, who's managed a handful of appearances for Nice. Named after Marcus Garvey, the 22-year-old forward has lit up the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach, spearheading their title campaign and alerting the big boys of Europe.
Ianis Hagi
21-year-old Ianis has represented Romania at every youth level, from U15 to U21, and now the senior team - it perhaps wasn't difficult to scout such a talent though.
His father Gheorghe is widely regarded as one of the greatest talents ever from Romania, and set up his own youth academy. Now at Rangers on loan from Genk, Ianis has notched his first goal in Scottish football. The Hagi story continues.
Harvey Neville
Son of Phil, Harvey Neville has followed his father’s footsteps in beginning his youth career at Manchester United.
He followed his dad and uncle Gary to Valencia in 2015, but returned to United soon after that forgettable spell ended. The right-back is still just 17 and turning out in the Under-18 Premier League, although he hit the headlines in November when he was named in the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad, having qualified for the Irish through his mother Julie’s family.
