One academy graduate EVERY Premier League team wishes they still had

The economic realities of the modern game mean that Premier League clubs now have the riches to sign players from all corners of the globe. But there's nothing fans enjoy more than seeing an academy graduate flourishing in the first team.

It doesn’t always work out for youngsters at their first club, however, with many forced to move away in order to establish themselves in the senior game. In this slideshow, we pick out a former prospect (defined as any player training with a club by the age of 17) each Premier League club would take back if they could. Plus those who wouldn't have a choice...