Revealed! YOUR Premier League club's next first-team youth prospect

If Arsenal can take one positive thing from their failure to qualify for the Champions League this season, it’s that Arsene Wenger has been able to use the Europa League to blood a few of the more talented youngsters at the Emirates.

Expect to see U17 World Cup winning midfielder Smith-Rowe follow in the footsteps of Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Matt Macey and Ben Sheaf in making the step up to first-team action next term. His silky-smooth dribbling, incisive passing and devastating long-range finishing have led to comparisons with Kevin De Bruyne.