Revealed! YOUR Premier League club's next first-team youth prospect
By Paul Sarahs
Your club's next big thing
Premier League clubs have always looked towards their academies to provide players for the first team, but the development of youngsters has become even more important as transfer fees have sky-rocketed.With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the best youth team prospect at every Premier League side. Are these the stars of the future?
Arsenal - Emile Smith-Rowe
If Arsenal can take one positive thing from their failure to qualify for the Champions League this season, it’s that Arsene Wenger has been able to use the Europa League to blood a few of the more talented youngsters at the Emirates.
Expect to see U17 World Cup winning midfielder Smith-Rowe follow in the footsteps of Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Matt Macey and Ben Sheaf in making the step up to first-team action next term. His silky-smooth dribbling, incisive passing and devastating long-range finishing have led to comparisons with Kevin De Bruyne.
Bournemouth - Aaron Ramsdale
Sheffield United have produced more than their fair share of Premier League talent over the last few years, with the likes of Kyle Walker, Kyle Naughton, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin having all come through the ranks at Bramall Lane.
The next in line might be goalkeeper Ramsdale, with Bournemouth spotting his potential and bringing him to the south coast for a reported £1m in January 2017. He started all five matches in the Three Lions’ European Championship triumph in Georgia last summer, before turning in some mature performances on loan at Chesterfield this term.
Brighton - Jordan Maguire-Drew
Crawley born Maguire-Drew has already been sent out on loan four times by parent club Brighton. Each time he’s moved on to better things: his first move to Worthing was followed up by a season at Dagenham & Redbridge, and he’s spent this season at Lincoln and Coventry in League Two.
A dynamic attacking presence with a wand of a left foot, Maguire-Drew would fit perfectly within Chris Hughton’s setup at the Amex, with a premium placed on wide players who can cut inside and score goals.
Burnley - Marley Blair
Blair only turned 18 in October, but Burnley are the fourth club he's been employed by. He arrived at Turf Moor after his release from Liverpool at the end of last season, having arrived at Anfield as a 15-year-old following spells with Bradford and hometown side Huddersfield.
Sean Dyche has a close-knit squad at Burnley, but the Clarets' qualification for the Europa League means he'll need more numbers next term. Blair, quick and skilful with an eye for goal, could be ready to make the step up.
Chelsea - Mason Mount
Chelsea have come in for considerable criticism in recent years for their 'hoarding' of young talent, most of whom never get a look-in in the first-team squad. Andreas Christensen has made the breakthrough this season, though, and Mount could be next in line to join the senior squad.
His nine goals and seven assists for Vitesse in the Dutch top flight have helped propel the Arnhem side into European contention, with Mount picking up their Player of the Season award in the process. The inventive midfielder even set a new Europa League record for chances created in a single match by a teenager (eight) against Lazio earlier this campaign.
Crystal Palace - James Daly
Daly is captain of Palace's U18 side and was called up by first-team boss Roy Hodgson for last month's trip to Bournemouth last month, where he was an unused substitute.
It’s surely only a matter of time before he makes his full debut, though, with U23s manager Richard Shaw among those convinced he’s destined for the first team. Capable of playing anywhere on the left-hand side of the pitch, Daily is versatile, hard-working and has an eye for goal.
Everton - Antonee Robinson
It’s been a pretty tough season at Goodison Park this year, with a muddled transfer policy last summer leading to Ronald Koeman’s departure in November. Toffees fans will be hoping to press the restart button this summer, and the introduction of some more youngsters into the first-team setup would be sure to raise their spirits.
Robinson has impressed on loan at Bolton this term, and with Leighton Baines not getting any younger there could be an opportunity for the left-back to get some regular game time back on Merseyside in 2018-19.
Huddersfield - Ryan Schofield
Huddersfield guaranteed Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, and there's plenty of positivity to be found elsewhere at the club too. Indeed, the recent restructuring of the Huddersfield academy promises to “provide a strong and obvious pathway to the first team for players who are good enough, while also representing value for the club”, according to chairman Dean Hoyle.
One of the first to benefit could be England youth international goalkeeper Schofield, who was promoted to David Wagner’s first-team squad last summer after a successful loan spell with FC United of Manchester. Blessed with size and personality, he will likely make the step up sooner rather than later.
Leicester - Sam Hughes
It’s been an excellent season for the Leicester academy, with the U23 side pushing Arsenal all the way in the Premier League 2 title race, as well as reaching the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy.
Their impressive campaign has seen the likes of Hamza Choudhury and Harvey Barnes promoted to the first-team squad, with Hughes seemingly next in line. Equally at home in defence or midfield, the 21-year-old made 64 appearances for Chester before becoming the young Foxes' leading scorer this term.
Liverpool - Curtis Jones
Liverpool supporters are in buoyant mood right now, with their side having reached the Champions League final while playing fast, attacking football. There's plenty to be excited about outside of the first-team squad, too, with local lad Jones one of several fine prospects in the club's youth ranks.
A well-built attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Jones' dribbling and powerful shooting set him apart in Steven Gerrard’s youth team, for whom he scored 13 goals in 21 appearances.
Manchester City - Taylor Richards
Brahim Diaz and Phil Foden have been gradually integrated into Pep Guardiola's side this season, while fellow City academy graduate Jadon Sancho is currently impressing in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.
If it weren't for injury, Richards could easily have made his mark at senior level this season too. A former Fulham youngster who moved north as a 14-year-old, the lithe left-footer has experience in several positions but really began to excel when he was utilised as an attacking midfielder in 2017.
Manchester United - Ethan Hamilton
A box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal, Hamilton was called up to United's first-team squad when Paul Pogba was ruled out of United’s FA Cup tie with Huddersfield in February, capping an excellent year of progress for the teenager.
Similar in style to Scott McTominay, the unheralded Scot has had an unusual route to the top. He rejected advances from multiple Scottish clubs to remain with amateur side Hutchison Vale until United came calling in 2014 – emulating Darren Fletcher in doing so – and went on to develop a close relationship with the long-serving midfielder as he settled in at his new club.
Newcastle - Victor Fernandez
With Mike Ashley frustrated in his attempts to sell the club this season, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has been forced to work creatively to keep the club in the Premier League.
Loanee Kenedy has made a big impact since joining from Chelsea in January, but the Magpies may already have a ready-made replacement should the Brazilian return to Stamford Bridge this summer. Signed from Cornella in January 2017, the 20-year-old Fernandez is a tremendous dribbler who would add further quality to Benitez's frontline.
Southampton - Alfie Jones
The Saints are world-renowned for their academy and it’s no surprise that they’ve got another youngster on the cusp of joining the first team. Defenders Wesley Hoedt, Jack Stephens and Maya Yoshida have all struggled at times this term, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the 20-year-old Jones is involved more often in 2018-19.
The U23 captain has been a leader throughout his development on the south coast, and has continually impressed with his composure and decision-making at the heart of the young Saints’ defence.
Stoke - Jordan Greenidge
Optimism is in short supply at the bet365 Stadium following Stoke's relegation to the Championship, with a rebuild in order next season. That could include the promotion of some young players from the club's academy, with Greenidge in pole position to make the step up.
Greenidge joined Stoke after being rejected by Reading as a 16-year-old, and has since scored 25 goals in 46 U18 matches, plus twice in little more than 200 minutes at U23 level under Wade Elliott. He's still on the raw side but his sheer athleticism is a sight to behold.
Swansea - George Byers
Former Watford academy midfielder Byers made his debut for the Hornets under then-manager Slavisa Jokanovic in 2015 but was released a year later, joining the Swans soon after as they revamped their youth setup.
That longer road has apparently suited the cultured midfielder, who helped the Swans to the Premier League Cup and Premier League 2 promotion at U23 level in 2016-17, scoring eight goals in all competitions. The Welsh outfit's likely relegation may make it easier for Byers to join the first team next season.
Tottenham - Keanan Bennets
A winger capable of thriving on either flank, Bennets played for Germany at U15 level before representing England at U16 and U17. Now 19, he's on both Germany and Nigeria's radars - and those inside the Spurs setup have always been confident that he will make the grade in north London too.
Afforded time and patience to refine his game, the left-footed Bennets has rewarded his coaches with a starring role this season, scoring nine goals in 31 appearances across all competitions.
Watford - Ryan Cassidy
Cassidy is a product of St Kevin’s Boys in his native Dublin, following in the footsteps of Liam Brady, Damien Duff, Stephen Carr, Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick. He signed his first professional contract earlier this season after making a huge impact on the U23 side at Vicarage Road – all at just 17 years old.
Cassidy kicked off the 2017-18 season with a hat-trick for Watford’s U18s away to Burnley, and had netted 16 goals by early new year – at which point he was promoted to Hayden Mullins’s U23s. Another step up could follow next year.
West Brom - Rayhaan Tulloch
If there’s one positive thing about relegation from the Premier League, it’s the increased opportunity to introduce younger players into the first team. Tulloch was included on the bench by Alan Pardew back in December, but has otherwise split his time between U18 and Premier League 2 football this season.
The teenager is set to be a part of England’s European U17 Championship squad and will go into the tournament in terrific form, having scored five goals in his last four U18 outings – including a hat-trick against Blackburn a week ago.
West Ham - Ben Johnson
Winger-turned-defender Johnson signed his first professional contract with the Hammers in January and has spent much of the second half of the season within the club's senior setup. Part of the matchday squad for the trip to champions Manchester City back in December, big things are expected of a player who has excelled at U23 level this season.
The Hammers will be looking to find a long-term successor to ageing right-back Pablo Zabaleta this summer, and with Sam Byram having encountered injury issues, there is ample opportunity for Johnson to make people sit up and take notice of his potential.
