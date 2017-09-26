94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo's 150 UEFA club games

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 150th appearance in European club competition in Real Madrid's clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who also reached 400 games for the club, has now played 146 times in the Champions League – including four qualifiers – and twice in both the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

The Portugal star's record in those 150 matches is, unsurprisingly, spectacular. He has won 95, drawn 33 and lost just 23, giving him a winning percentage of 63 per cent.

Ronaldo has scored 112 times in those fixtures for Madrid, Manchester United and Sporting CP, more than any other player in European competition, including Barcelona star and long-term rival Lionel Messi.

Tuesday's 3-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park was his 293rd for Madrid in those 400 games since signing from United in 2009 for what was then a world-record fee of €94million.

He has a quite staggering record of 411 goals and 111 assists over that period.