Alcaraz completes Wigan move

The centre-back, who impressed as his country battled through to the recent World Cup quarter-finals before falling to eventual champions Spain, has signed a three-year deal.

"We can finally confirm the arrival of a defender who I feel was one of the very best at this summer's World Cup, this is a massive boost for the club and we are thrilled to welcome him on board," manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website.

Alcaraz, 28, was a free agent after his contract expired at Belgian side Club Bruges and agreed the move prior to the World Cup in South Africa.

He had to wait until Thursday, however, to hear his work permit application was successful.

"I want to thank Roberto and the club for all the hard work to get me to Wigan and now I just want to play football," the defender said.

