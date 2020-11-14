Aldershot pile on the misery for Altrincham with away victory

Altrincham suffered their third consecutive National League defeat as Toby Edser and Chike Kandi led Aldershot to a 2-1 victory.

Edser produced his opening goal in the 13th minute from a deflected free-kick that eventually found the bottom right corner.

Kandi looked to have sealed the victory for the visitors in the 79th minute, striking a low ball into the bottom corner and past Tony Thompson.

Tom Peers then clawed a goal back for the hosts, striking on the cusp of full -time to reduce the deficit when the game was already lost.