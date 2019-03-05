Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez set for lengthy spell on sidelines
Alexis Sanchez faces up to six weeks out with a knee injury, Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.
The 30-year-old’s Old Trafford career hit its latest roadblock as he was forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win against Southampton.
Chile physio Pedro Onate said forward Sanchez would be “unavailable to play for between six and eight weeks”.
Solskjaer was asked about those comments ahead of the second leg of United’s Champions League last-16 clash with Paris St Germain.
“It was a bad knee injury so if it’s four weeks or six, hopefully he’ll recover quickly,” the Norwegian told a press conference.
