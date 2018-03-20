Alisson loves Roma and we haven't discussed Liverpool move, insists agent

Roma goalkeeper Alisson is fully committed to the club and has not discussed the prospect of a move to Liverpool, his agent has said.

The Brazilian has reportedly attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp's side and Real Madrid due to his performances in Serie A and the Champions League this season.

Roma sporting director Monchi stated on Sunday that the club are not afraid of losing the 25-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2021, despite the player himself admitting he was flattered by links with some of Europe's top clubs.

His representative will not discount the idea of a transfer but insists Alisson is focused on life at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Alisson is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He loves Roma, 100 per cent," Ze Maria Neis told The Sun.

"Will he sign a new contract? Now he is focused only in Serie A and on the Champions League.

"We have a great relationship with Roma. We never spoke with Liverpool about him. Now Alisson only thinks in present time.

"I don’t know how much he will cost. It depends about Roma and the transfer market."

Alisson signed for Roma from Internacional in 2016 in an €8million deal.