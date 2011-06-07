Amalfitano to move to Marseille

"It is official, Olympique Marseille and Morgan Amalfitano have reached an agreement so that the player, whose contract with Lorient is coming to an end, can join the club," Marseille said on their website.

Marseille added the contract would be officially signed on Thursday when the summer transfer window opens.

Amalfitano, 26, scored five goals and set up 13 in Ligue 1 this season.