Amazon Big Spring Sale football deals: Unearthing the best savings on EAFC 24, Premier League shirts, football boots and so much more

The Amazon Big Spring Sale football deals are here, with plenty of offers available on a wide range of items from March 20-25.

Dropping in the middle of an international break, there are great opportunities to pass the time with a games console and EA Sports FC 24, while supporting your team for the business end of the Premier League season will become a whole lot easier decked out in club colours.

But if you're someone who prefers to play the beautiful game, then Amazon have also stuck brilliant discounts on a range of different football boots. Truly, some of these deals are simply too good to pass up on, with the giant retailer welcoming in the sunnier months with some excellent offers to further brighten up your day.

FFT recommends <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=81411&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSPORTS-Standard-PS5-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0CB6SZKDS%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3D3DQP1H5ZTNVLK%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sonngsI3nTXRjBgrdsP9AYbe4dmOM_AKt3wcXtThy8CaSIPmhyonjqcAla9_ZBO4Xyu4gAlw1F_DZmvCXfmyJvsPq9SqKpKY2BnC7QIujvlbYWdCqm_0DtEztWAU_RvN2r5Wzrp9aOq3oid_W3da3oVcaJcIxp1ffvJc_qdl4-tE7ufaoAWQVpMPfr3XQEXktEixRB69UndNVHHgcUN-0c1BzfC4hmD5lsnT0R1J6uE.7M0VnEqHJKWAmWefXDmPiqw06ovbjhVYOQtfpK3yybw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Deafc%2B24%26qid%3D1711014714%26sprefix%3Deafc%2B2%252Caps%252C74%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored nofollow">EA Sports FC 24 (Standard Edition): PlayStation 5 Was £69.99 Now £19.99 The biggest, boldest, brashest version of the game yet, with a new same but the same game you know and love. EA Sports FC deals are worth checking out this time of year and this is a ridiculously good offer. A 71 per cent discount with a £50 saving! Plenty more pounds extra to spend on Ultimate Team, right?

<a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C78KHMRK/ref=asc_df_B0C78K232F1710864000000?tag=georiot-trd-21&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&geniuslink=true&th=1&psc=1" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored nofollow">Adidas X Crazyfast.1 FG White Was £220 Now £146 Engineered for speed, the Adidas X Crazyfast.1 is a brilliant option for wingers looking to elevate their game with a lightweight boot on their feet. During our <a href="https://www.fourfourtwo.com/reviews/adidas-x-crazyfast1-review-are-these-the-best-speed-boots-about" data-link-merchant="fourfourtwo.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">review of the Adidas X Crazyfast.1, we especially loved the aggressive and responsive soleplate, while the laces also provided a great locked-in feeling. So it's great to see the White/Core Black/Lucid Lemon colourway has been reduced by £74 in some sizes at Amazon.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=81411&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0C78281Y1%2Fref%3Dsyn_sd_onsite_desktop_0%3Fie%3DUTF8%26pd_rd_plhdr%3Dt%26aref%3DSzRBgGbCDu%26th%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored nofollow">Manchester City 2023/24 authentic away shirt Was £110 Now £101.50 While the replica version is considerably cheaper, the authentic version is the exact same as what Erling Haaland bags all his goals in, Kevin De Bruyne threads eye-of-the-needle passes, and Kyle Walker makes lung-bursting recoveries. It's one of the best in the Premier League this season, too, ranking fifth in <a href="https://www.fourfourtwo.com/features/ranked-every-premier-league-kit-this-season-from-worst-to-best-23-24/6" data-link-merchant="fourfourtwo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">our list of all 60 shirts being worn in the top flight.

<a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BWRYP224?tag=georiot-trd-21&th=1&psc=1&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&geniuslink=true" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored nofollow">Nike Phantom GX Elite FG Black Was £235 Now £189 One of our favourite football boots of 2024, we found while <a href="https://www.fourfourtwo.com/reviews/nike-phantom-gx-elite-review-can-these-football-boots-improve-your-touch-on-the-ball" data-link-merchant="fourfourtwo.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">reviewing the Nike Phantom GX Elite that the touch and feel of the boot specifically stands out, helping improve performance in all weather conditions. The black/summit white colourway currently reduced on Amazon are perfect for deadly killers in the penalty box looking to go unnoticed.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=81411&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-EA-FC-PS5-Standard%2Fdp%2FB0CHZ3JWPV%2Fref%3Dsr_1_10%3Fcrid%3D3DQP1H5ZTNVLK%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sonngsI3nTXRjBgrdsP9AYbe4dmOM_AKt3wcXtThy8CaSIPmhyonjqcAla9_ZBO4Xyu4gAlw1F_DZmvCXfmyJvsPq9SqKpKY2BnC7QIujvlbYWdCqm_0DtEztWAU_RvN2r5Wzrp9aOq3oid_W3da3oVcaJcIxp1ffvJc_qdl4-tE7ufaoAWQVpMPfr3XQEXktEixRB69UndNVHHgcUN-0c1BzfC4hmD5lsnT0R1J6uE.7M0VnEqHJKWAmWefXDmPiqw06ovbjhVYOQtfpK3yybw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Deafc%2B24%26qid%3D1711014714%26sprefix%3Deafc%2B2%252Caps%252C74%26sr%3D8-10%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored nofollow">PlayStation 5 console & EA Sports FC 24 (Standard Edition)

Was: £539.99 Now £518 Now, four per cent off this bundle isn't quite as good as the 71 per cent saving you'd be getting with the aforementioned EAFC 24 game on its own, but remember when the PlayStation 5 came out and you couldn't get one for love nor money? The PS5 still makes the perfect gift and sometimes, there's simply no time to wait when a bundle comes up.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=81411&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fadidas-Mens-Soccer-Arsenal-Jersey%2Fdp%2FB0CDCKRCPT%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D25S3V5DOUC3ZG%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v_nH1E1VAh_SoF3Yb3NJwZiZUZFdtykv3xyR5tjrffFuPNAjlXEu872TBoohim9EeoveZwpEvYryQZT_lsU7AZ35AI0C4mfNYIPO36pM0i5sjj7Hse39o0rNNYNmeMaTHJhaqrr6R3idniQ7Czhp4Kd2KVzlyQ53-w50Tr3W3xYYoZx_CZldi1_eQLJgvr5xvqVG_441C_B8kFKlUcYbKrEhBwJ8yCy3BwM7w8PITOKQZFwmMdCK59zZ4GbXqYOCr4ej3wXOx8oZ84HYujv0zSKeATCrSWS9wi_BQZNF2xQ.njOvcek1s4-fM5X3yO1TIQGrGVfSeL-UjBJyIzxvgyw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dadidas%252Barsenal%26qid%3D1711015589%26sprefix%3Dadidas%252Barsenal%252Caps%252C73%26sr%3D8-2%26th%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored nofollow">Arsenal 2023/24 away shirt Was £110 Now £70.02 Love it or loathe it, the eccentric Arsenal away shirt made for this season has had a hefty discount at Amazon, with nearly £40 off this Big Spring Sale. Though it ranked <a href="https://www.fourfourtwo.com/features/ranked-every-premier-league-kit-this-season-from-worst-to-best-23-24/2" data-link-merchant="fourfourtwo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">48th in our list of all Premier League shirts this season, this luminescent yellow and jarring pale blue number is still enamoured by some Gunners fans.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=81411&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BTFRN4K6%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D1UV7GLPMYVNXH%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.kg_NmZO6EMuA4tCHkktmfEKdU8LxwU2GhEfr1wovJxTdaytOknYv_ndMZhSz6z4fkVjwe2AD-qnzzwrrgTXTEsa3JUA87upXTPZy4datfr1Kf1dWO7AYE2hhC_ratjTtRdKXvQOigUVPsqBDW_Hm5NupvSZKEeIl3MfksXAR3qbTFfiT3ooUiUmZLGi7vgYQYEx-JRU34LNY8crgOCEVUAkNyvimyG68ryFkT60rDPA.9INIUxZ1Pu_qXj1Erv1PxBLnrhZRvDiZeUFTp9EAMSI%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dfire%2Bstick%26qid%3D1711014741%26sprefix%3Dfire%2Bstick%252Caps%252C78%26sr%3D8-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored nofollow">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device Was £59.99 Now £34.99 Watching Premier League matches is made even easier with a Fire Stick, with all three broadcasters of games in the UK included on the device. Flicking between channels is super simple and quick, while it also offers 4K quality.