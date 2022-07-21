Arsenal report: Gunners ready to submit offer for the 'Brazilian Xavi'
Arsenal could add another Brazil international to their ranks this summer
Arsenal are preparing to submit a bid for Juventus midfielder Arthur, according to a transfer insider based in Italy.
The Gunners have already signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner this summer.
They are also closing in on a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, a four-time Premier League champion with Manchester City (opens in new tab).
But the Gunners' business is seemingly not done yet, with Arthur back on their radar having previously been linked with the club.
According to Rudy Galetti (opens in new tab), who covers transfers in Italy, Arsenal (opens in new tab) are set to make an offer for Arthur.
The Brazil international is surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium after just two years at the club.
Arthur joined Juventus (opens in new tab) in 2020 in a part-exchange deal which took Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona (opens in new tab).
But the 26-year-old has struggled to impress Max Allegri and could be on his way out of Turin this month.
Arthur needs to get his career back on track and Arsenal are attracted to the idea of helping him do so at the Emirates Stadium.
The former Gremio man made an impressive start to life at Barcelona and was likened to Xavi Hernandez for his metronomic passing.
But he was unable to build on an eye-catching start at the Camp Nou and has since failed to kick on at Juventus.
The Italian outfit paid £61m to sign him in 2020 - and the deal actually cost them more when you consider they also parted with Pjanic.
Arthur is under contract with Juventus until 2025 but Arsenal hope they will be willing to let him go for significantly less than the amount they signed him for.
Meanwhile Arteta's side are still interested in Youri Tielemans, but reports state they need to sell before they can buy in the case of the Belgian (opens in new tab).
The same could be true of any prospective deal for Arthur, so a transfer is unlikely to be imminent.
