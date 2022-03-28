Arsenal report: Kieran Tierney subject of "shock" £50m Real Madrid bid

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney could become a Real Madrid player this summer, with the Spanish giants preparing a "shock" £50m offer for the left-back.

That's according to the Sunday Post, who report that the defender has become a target for the La Liga club, as Arsenal have improved in form. Tierney has played a key role in the Premier League side's recent revival under Mikel Arteta, putting in a number of tenacious and composed performances.

The Sunday Post further claim Carlo Ancelotti previously tried to sign Tierney while the manager of Napoli and has sent scouts to watch the Scot this season.

With Mikel Arteta having signed Portuguese youngster Nuno Tavares last summer and Tierney having looking jaded at times this season, there's hope from suiters that the north Londoners would accept a bid for the Scottish international.

Real Madrid have long been rumoured to be a surprise name tracking the 24-year-old. Los Blancos signed Ferland Mendy as the long-term replacement to Marcelo but with Carlo Ancelotti exercising his Premier League experience of having faced Tierney, Real would hope the draw of becoming a Galactico could interest the Scot.

Arsenal would be loathed to lose one of the biggest leaders in their squad and with the defender having not long signed an extension, it seems unlikely he will be allowed to leave unless a big bid comes in.

With the captaincy potentially up for grabs this summer too – since Alexandre Lacazette looks due to be departing the Emirates Stadium after five years – Tierney may well be in line for a promotion and could be given the armband by Arteta as a sign of faith.

Tierney is valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt.

