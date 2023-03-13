Arsenal report: Real Madrid star in talks over surprise summer move

Arsenal have opened talks with a Real Madrid star over a potential summer move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are top of the table and five points clear of Manchester City heading into the final 11 games of the season but boss Mikel Arteta is showing no signs of settling with his current squad, with a summer swoop for West Ham United captain Declan Rice touted next.

It's also believed that attackers could be on the shortlist, with rumours linking Arsenal with another striker – and now reports from Spain suggest that one forward could be on the way.

Arsenal are riding high in the Premier League – yet looking to strengthen (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

According to Spanish publication SPORT (opens in new tab), Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid star, Marco Asensio. The star's contract expires at the end of the season, with plenty of interest in his services.

Asensio scored in the Champions League final in 2017 against Juventus and was considered one of the most exciting young players in the world at the time. His reputation has since stagnated, however, though he featured for Spain in Qatar at World Cup 2022.

A left-footed, creative player capable of playing as a false nine, securing a player of Asensio's calibre on a free transfer would be a huge step to raising the floor of the squad. The 27-year-old is left-footed and capable in midfield or across the frontline.

It's believed that Asensio is looking to leave Madrid since he is angry with the lack of minutes that he's receiving under Carlo Ancelotti – though Arsenal are far from the only suitors.

Marco Asensio reacts angrily to being an unused substitute in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard, who moved to the Bernabeu from Mallorca in 2014, is also a target for Los Blancos' arch-rivals Barcelona, as well as Scudetto holders, AC Milan.

Asensio is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

The rumour mill is going into overdrive with Arsenal leading the way in the race to sign Declan Rice. One source claims a contract has been agreed with the midfielder, though Manchester City are interested, too. West Ham apparently have a successor lined up.

In other rumours, Raheem Sterling is being targeted, with a centre-forward on the wishlist, according to reports. A bid for Raphinha has been revealed while Rasmus Holjund of Atalanta is on the radar, too. January target Ivan Fresneda is still wanted by the Gunners, as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk – who turned down Arsenal in the winter window – has addressed his supposed unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.