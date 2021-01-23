Arsenal transfer news: Gunners keen on Ryan Bertrand

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand as left-back competition for Kieran Tierney.

With Sead Kolašinac having joined Schalke on loan for the rest of the season, manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that the club are assessing their options (via Arseblog).

England international Bertrand is out of contract this summer and is said to be among the North London club’s potential targets, according to the Evening Standard.

The 31-year-old is believed to be content to stay at St Mary’s, but should a new deal not be agreed then any offer from the likes of Arsenal is bound to be tempting – although Southampton would not allow their only senior left-back to leave this month.

Bertrand, who has been capped 19 times by England and played at Euro 2016, is in his seventh season with the Saints after joining from Chelsea in 2014.

There may be competition for his signature, however, with Leicester continuing to monitor the situation following the departure of fellow England international Ben Chilwell to Stamford Bridge back in August.

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell is also reported to be of interest to Arsenal, with the Gunners among a number of top flight clubs looking at the 21-year-old, who has nailed down a regular spot in Roy Hodgson’s team.

