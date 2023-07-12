Arsenal transfer target preference is Gunners move over Tottenham Hotspur: report

Arsenal have emerged as the preferred destination for one Premier League target, with reports suggesting he favours a move to the Gunners over clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. 

Mikel Arteta's side are currently working hard to complete the deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to become Arsenal players, joining the already-signed Kai Havertz, though the club still has plenty of options elsewhere in Europe to bolster the team.

Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo has been one such name linked to Arsenal, and, at 21, fits in neatly to the profile of player Arteta and Edu have targeted in recent seasons. 

According to Spanish outlet AS, Veiga prefers a move to Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur, and the other Premier League clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Speaking on ASTV, Journalist Manu Sainz said Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Veiga, should they submit an official bid to Celta Vigo for him.

“The club in England he likes the most, which we published a while back, is Arsenal," Sainz said.

Arsenal target Gabri Veiga of RC Celta celebrates after scores the team's first goal during the LaLiga Santander match between RC Celta and FC Barcelona at Estadio Balaidos on June 04, 2023 in Vigo, Spain

Gabri Veiga has impressed for Celta Vigo since breaking into the first team (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Arsenal is the club. If Arsenal gets into the bidding for Veiga, then they will most likely get him, because he enjoys the football Arsenal play and he would like to work with Arteta. It’s football, and he would have an advantage there.”

PSG were initially linked with the Spaniard, but French publication Le10Sport suggests the French champions are out of the running now.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all been linked with Veiga in recent weeks, too. Once Arsenal complete the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, though, they could turn their attention to Veiga and beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Transfermarkt values Gabri Veiga at €30m. 

Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo celebrates after scores his sides third goal during the LaLiga Santander match between RC Celta and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Balaidos on February 26, 2023 in Vigo, Spain.

Gabri Veiga is a target for multiple Premier League sides this summer (Image credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

