Arsenal v Leeds live stream: How to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Leeds live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 26 October, 7:45pm BST

Looking for an Arsenal v Leeds live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Arsenal welcome Leeds to the Emirates Stadium in Round Four of the Carabao Cup, with the teams meeting in this competition for the first time since September 1979.

The Gunners ran out 7-0 winners that night at Highbury - and while a repeat feels rather unlikely, they have reached the quarter-finals in four of the last five seasons.

Leeds, on the other hand, have only made it that far once since 2013 - losing to Liverpool in the last eight five years ago.

While Mikel Arteta's side are still a work in progress, they are on a seven-game unbeaten run in league and cup - with their last defeat a 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City back in August.

As for Marcelo Bielsa's visitors, they have won only twice this season - seeing off Crewe Alexandra and Fulham in the Carabao Cup and Watford in the league - but have also lost only two of their last seven away games in all competitions.

There are bound to be plenty of changes for this encounter - it is the League Cup, after all - and the likes of Bernd Leno, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli are likely to come back in for the hosts, while Bielsa could hand starts to Charlie Cresswell, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville.

Arsenal are unbeaten in nine meetings with Leeds; Mark Viduka scored an 89th-minute winner in the Whites' last victory, a famous 3-2 triumph at Highbury in May 2003.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 26 October, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the competition, showing games from all-rounds - including both two-legged semi-finals and the final.

