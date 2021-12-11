Arsenal vs Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Southampton live stream, Saturday, December 11, 3pm GMT

Looking for an Arsenal vs Southampton live stream? You're in the right place.

Arsenal take on Southampton this weekend as two teams look to bounce back from poor form with a much-needed win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are coming off the back of two defeats, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking particularly limp against Everton away. Southampton will want to capitalise on this lack of confidence with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s trademark high press to unsettle their opposition and grab a surprise three points - but it won’t be easy. Alex McCarthy is out injured, Stuart Armstrong and Jan Bednarek look set to miss out too on the treatment table, while Oriel Romeu and Mohamed Salisu will both sit this one out through suspension after picking up five yellows a-piece.

Arsenal could be much-changed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped on Monday for Alex Lacazette, while Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka returned to the line-up after injury. Given how poor Arteta’s men were - in particular under-fire pair Lacazette and Thomas Partey - the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga will be chomping at the bit for a start. Arteta also has a balance to work out in attack with Emile Smith Rowe missing midweek, Gabriel Martinelli taken off with a knock and Bukayo Saka in the wars against the Toffees.

The Saints had their trip to the red corner of north London last December - again, when Arsenal were in a rut. The Gunners just about managed to hold onto a point after Theo Walcott had struck for Southampton, before beating the south coast outfit in the return fixture; an FA Cup tie at St. Mary’s made it one win, one draw and one loss a-piece for the sides last term.

With Arsenal’s habit of gifting out-of-form sides a break and Southampton’s knack for smelling blood in faltering rivals, this one could be a lot closer than it suggests on paper…

Arsenal vs Southampton is not being shown on UK TV. See below for international Premier League broadcast rights.

