Bale agent brands Manchester United links 'ridiculous, stupid'

The agent of Gareth Bale has branded talk of the Real Madrid winger joining Manchester United "ridiculous" and "stupid".

The Wales star has been linked with a possible move to Old Trafford despite manager Jose Mourinho insisting that any such deal would be impossible.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admitted this week that he cannot guarantee the futures of Bale, Karim Benzema or Cristiano Ronaldo, prompting suggestions United could return with a significant offer.

However, the player's agent, Jonathan Barnett, told BBC Sport: "It's a ridiculous, stupid story."

Bale struggled for first-team football last season as calf and ankle injuries restricted him to just 17 starts in LaLiga.

It has been suggested that the 28-year-old could be sold to help Madrid finance a world-record €180million deal for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane stated this week: "I want everyone who is here now to stay [at the club] but anything can happen right up until August 31."