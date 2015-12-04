Bayern dominate Best 100 Players in World again

Although they possess one player fewer than in 2014, Pep Guardiola’s side still take up 13 spots in this year’s century of stars, one more than Real Madrid.

Having been crowed Bundesliga champions in each of the past three seasons, the Bavarians already look set to extend that run with an eight-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund after just 14 league games.

Robert Lewandowski leads the way for the German giants, placed at number four in 2015’s list, while Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Arjen Robben are all included among the top 10. David Alaba makes the top 20 after another impressive campaign at the Allianz Arena, not to mention helping his country, Austria qualify for Euro 2016 without suffering a single defeat.

And there is a first appearance in the FFT100 for Brazilian livewire Douglas Costa, plus overdue recognition for Thiago Alcantara after long-term injury.

Real Madrid (12 players) and Barcelona (10) complete the top three clubs; Barca possessing fewer players in the list but boasting three in the top five.

Juventus, 2015 Champions League finalists, and Paris Saint-Germain, who sealed a third straight Ligue title in 2014/15, then follow with seven players apiece; Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both featuring in the top 20.

Manchester City take over from Chelsea as the highest ranked Premier League club, with eight Citizens featured among the 100. Sergio Aguero is crowned the best player in England for 2015, plus summer signing Kevin De Bruyne is the highest new entry after starring for Wolfsburg last season and fellow new addition Raheem Sterling is the youngest player to appear in the top 50.

Arsenal, fourth-placed specialists in the Premier League, maintain their quota of four players in the FFT100 - goalkeeper Petr Cech replacing Aaron Ramsey in the 2015 edition - with their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur doubling their tally from one to two despite seeing goalkeeper Hugo Lloris drop out altogether.

Harry Kane places above his England captain Wayne Rooney after a goal-laden 12 months for the Lilywhites. Kane's South Korean team-mate Son Heung-min is also included having topped the FFTASIA50 earlier in the year.

