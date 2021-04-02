Birmingham v Swansea live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Birmingham v Swansea live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 2nd April, 8pm BST

Birmingham host Swansea in the Championship on Friday night, with the Blues looking for points in their bid to avoid the drop and the Swans looking to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Lee Bowyer took over at St. Andrew’s following the sacking of Aitor Karanka earlier this month, and the former Blues midfielder guided them to a 2-1 victory over Reading in his first game in charge, before losing 3-0 to in-form Watford in the last game before the international break.

With just eight games left to play, Birmingham are only three points ahead of Rotherham in 22nd, the final relegation place, having played four games more than the Covid-affected Millers. They may sense an opportunity against a Swansea side who have been inconsistent of late.

The Swans have been in or around the top two all season, but consecutive defeats to Bournemouth and Swansea have seen them lose ground on Watford, who currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot.

Sitting third and ten points ahead of seventh-placed Bournemouth, with both teams having played 37 games, Steve Cooper’s side look good for a top six finish. They won’t have given up on the top two, though, and a win would close the gap to Watford to three points should the Hornets – who Swansea have a game in hand over – lose to relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the day.

Birmingham could welcome midfielders Jon Toral and Caolan Boyd-Munce back to the fold following injury, while winger Jeremie Bela will be available – Bela had been called up by Angola but would have had to quarantine upon return, so he has stayed in England.

Swansea defenders Ben Cabango and Connor Roberts should be available after featuring for Wales, whose last game of the international break takes place in Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Birmingham v Swansea live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal