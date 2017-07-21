Borussia Dortmund interested before Tianjin Quanjian move - Modeste

Anthony Modeste has revealed Borussia Dortmund were among the clubs interested in signing him before he completed a protracted switch to China.

The striker's move to Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian appeared to be off last month, but a deal was later agreed with Cologne for an initial two-year loan with the option to buy for a reported total of €35million.

Tianjin had also been linked with Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Modeste, who hit 25 league goals last season, said the Bundesliga were monitoring developments.

Premier League side West Ham and Ligue 1 club Marseille were among his other potential suitors before Modeste's move to Tianjin was completed last week.

"All these clubs were interested, but as I told you, my club quickly talked with Tianjin," Modeste said to France Football.

"For my part, I had already refused twice. The third was the right one."

Modeste, who is yet to make his CSL debut, remains hopeful of a first senior call-up to the France squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"It's a complicated issue," the 29-year-old added. "The most important thing is to be effective.

"[Tigres striker Andre-Pierre] Gignac was well-known as he developed in Mexico. Maybe I'll be called.

"The French team, it will come at the right time. Since I was born, I have looked at the squad lists, so I will continue to look."