Borussia Dortmund v Man City live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Borussia Dortmund v Man City live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 14 April, 8pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time under Pep Guardiola when they face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

City are on course to win their third Premier League title in four seasons, but Guardiola is now under pressure to deliver in Europe. His team have been disappointing in the Champions League up to now, suffering elimination in the round of 16 or quarter-finals by Monaco, Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon. City could win a historic quadruple this term, but Guardiola would happily sacrifice the FA Cup and League Cup if it meant victory in Europe’s foremost club competition.

City hold a 2-1 advantage over Dortmund going into the second leg, but there is still plenty to play for. The Premier League leaders were the better team at the Etihad Stadium last time out, but Dortmund gave a decent account of themselves and were unfortunate to have a goal disallowed in the first half.

The away goal they did score, courtesy of Marco Reus, means they are not out of tie by any means. Dortmund have struggled for consistency this season, and they face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Bundesliga. On their day, though, they have the talent in the team to beat any team in Europe, and City will have to be wary at Signal Iduna Park.

Guardiola has a fully fit squad to choose from, and he decided to rest some of his key men in the 2-1 defeat by Leeds on Saturday. Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden came off the bench in that match and should return to the starting XI here, with Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Rodri also likely to come back into the team after being given the whole 90 minutes off.

Reus and Mats Hummels were both forced off as Dortmund beat Stuttgart at the weekend, but both players are expected to be available. Jadon Sancho has returned to training and will hope to start against his former club.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

