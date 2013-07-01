Brazil midfielder Paulinho to join Spurs

A powerful box-to-box midfielder, Paulinho, who scored 34 goals in 167 games for Corinthians, shone in Brazil's successful Confederations Cup campaign last month.

"These were three wonderful years of my career, of victories, of working with great people, who always helped me," Paulinho said in a tearful farewell on Monday. "All I have to say to Corinthians is 'I'll be back'."

Widespread media reports say Spurs will pay 20 million euros for the 24-year old, who helped Sao Paulo side Corinthians to the World Club Cup in December and became a regular choice for the national side.

He picked up the bronze boot trophy for the third best player in the Confederations Cup on Sunday, shortly after Brazil destroyed world champions Spain 3-0 in the final.