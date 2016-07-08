BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Musa signing
Nigeria international Ahmed Musa has sealed his move to Premier League champions Leicester City.
Leicester City have completed the signing of attacker Ahmed Musa from CSKA Moscow on a four-year contract.
The Premier League champions confirmed on Friday that they have finalised their move for the Nigeria international, pending FA and Premier League approval.
