Thursday's big transfer rumours: Manchester United likely to make goalscoring midfielder their first signing

What the papers say

Real Madrid are keen on signing Tottenham and Denmark midfielder ChristianEriksen but the Champions League finalists will be looking for bids north of £130 million, according to the Daily Mirror. Eriksen only has a year left on his contract but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is holding out for a big fee.

EdenHazard‘s move to Real Madrid has moved a step closer, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says the Spanish giants and Chelsea have agreed a transfer fee of £88.5 million for the Belgium international.

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United’s first summer signing is likely to be Sporting midfielder BrunoFernandes who is currently representing Portugal at the Nations League finals, according to the Daily Star.

West Ham are still keen on signing Andre Gomes from Barcelona, but if Everton pip the Hammers to the Portugal midfielder, they will turn their attention to Newcastle’s IsaacHayden, reports the Daily Mirror.

Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic (Dave Howarth/PA)

SlavenBilic is likely to be named as the new manager of West Brom next week, reports the Daily Mirror. The former West Ham player and manager is a hot favourite to take over at The Hawthorns after the departure of Darren Moore in March.

Social media round-up

Watford 'confident' Javi Gracia will snub chance to replace Sarri at Chelsea https://t.co/Z3HkAcdrSy— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) June 5, 2019

French duo Kylian Mbappé and Paul Pogba remain in the sights of Real Madrid despite a busy start to the summer at Santiago Bernabéu. (Source: L'Equipe) pic.twitter.com/0Smr0MJPpg— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 5, 2019

Players to watch

David de Gea: PSG will step up their pursuit for the Manchester United goalkeeper after the Ligue 1 side waved goodbye to Gianluigi Buffon, reports the Daily Mail.

Phil Jagielka: The former Everton captain could be swapping Goodison for Celtic Park over the summer, The Sun says.

Its been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn’t been fully made by the club until now, unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons, I have been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club pic.twitter.com/APFP1eGIbx— Phil Jagielka (@PJags06) June 4, 2019

Ozan Kabak: Stuttgart face a battle to keep hold of the 19-year-old defender with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham all interested, according to the Daily Express.

