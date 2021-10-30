Burnley v Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Burnley v Brentford live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 October, 3pm

Burnley will be looking to end their wait for a first win of the Premier League season when Brentford visit Turf Moor on Saturday.

Sean Dyche has been in this position numerous times before. There are no signs of panic around the Clarets, although their long-serving manager will nevertheless be keen to get off and running as quickly as possible.

Dyche has tended to focus on the positives in Burnley’s performances of late, but he would surely settle for a scrappy, underserved 1-0 victory this weekend. The availability of Maxwel Cornet should boost an attack which has scored the second-fewest goals in the division so far.

Brentford have dropped out of the top half of the table after suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time this season. Yet they remain unbeaten on the road, having won two and drawn two of their trips away from west London. They have conceded only two goals in those four games, so Burnley could find Brentford a tough nut to crack this weekend.

Dyche almost has a full complement of outfield players to choose from, with Dale Stephens the only absentee. The reserve goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is also nursing an injury and will not be on the bench for the visit of Brentford.

The Bees have a growing injury list ahead of the trip to Lancashire, although Bryan Mbeumo could shake off a minor hamstring complaint to feature at Turf Moor. Vitaly Janelt has an outside chance of being passed fit and Ethan Pinnock could also be involved, but Yoane Wissa, Joshua Dasilva, Mads Sorensen and Shandon Baptiste are definitely out.

The biggest blow for Brentford is the absence of David Raya, with the goalkeeper sidelined for a minimum of four months with a knee ligament injury. Alvaro Fernandez, on loan from Huesca, will replace him between the sticks.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 30 October. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

