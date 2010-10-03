Carpegiani takes charge of Sao Paulo

Carpegiani takes the job held by former Brazil captain Ricardo Gomes, who resigned after Sao Paulo's elimination from the Libertadores Cup semi-finals in July. The team have been under interim coach Sergio Baresi.

"Sao Paulo has completed the signing this Sunday morning of coach Paulo Cesar Carpegiani to take charge of the first team until December 2011," the club said on their website.

It is the 34th coaching change in Brazil this year involving the 20 teams in the top flight.

Carpegiani, who had a previous spell at Sao Paulo in 1999, took charge of Paranaense in June and leaves them in fifth place in the Brazilian championship with the chance of snatching one of the Libertadores Cup berths which go to the top four.

The 61-year-old won the Brazilian championship, Libertadores Cup and Intercontinental Cup with Flamengo in the early 1980s.

He was coach of Paraguay at the 1998 World Cup in France where they lost to a golden goal against the hosts in the second round.