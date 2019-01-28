Carvajal wishes Morata well at Atletico

Dani Carvajal said he is happy for former Real Madrid team-mate Alvaro Morata ahead of his move to bitter LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid.

Morata is poised to swap Premier League side Chelsea for Atletico on an initial 18-month loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent.

The 26-year-old forward left Madrid for Chelsea in 2017, however, the Spaniard has struggled at Stamford Bridge over the past year.

Carvajal has no hard feelings as Morata – who emerged from Madrid's youth system and won two Champions League titles as well as a pair of LaLiga trophies among others – closes in on Atletico.

"They are decisions of each player. I do not judge him," Madrid full-back Carvajal told reporters following Sunday's 4-2 win against Espanyol.

"If he is happy at Atletico, I am happy for him. He is my friend and I wish him the best.

"I'm happy for him because in England he did not have many opportunities

"We just hope he does not have a good game against us [On February 9]."

Morata has scored five goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season, while he has managed nine in all competitions.