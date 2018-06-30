Casemiro: Busquets is world's best in my position
Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro labelled Barcelona's Sergio Busquets as the world's best in his position.
Casemiro, preparing for Brazil's last-16 World Cup clash against Mexico in Samara Monday, talked up rival midfielder Busquets.
The 26-year-old said the Spain international – whose team face Russia in the round of 16 – was the world's best defensive midfielder.
"There are not many players that I can choose from in my position but if I had to pick one then it would be Busquets," Casemiro told a news conference Friday.
"He is the best in the world and I have a lot of admiration for him, he has a lot of quality.
"[France duo N'Golo] Kante and [Paul] Pogba are also very strong."
