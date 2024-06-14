Champions League winning captain agrees to Saudi switch: reports

By
published

Al-Ittihad are hopeful of convincing another high-profile star to leave European football for the Middle East

Al-Ittihad manager Marcelo Gallardo
Marcelo Gallardo is hoping to bolster his Al-Ittihad squad

The ranks of high-profile players heading to Saudi Arabia are about to be swelled further, according to reports.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Neymar have joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the ambitious Pro League over the last 12 months.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 