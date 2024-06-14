Champions League winning captain agrees to Saudi switch: reports

The ranks of high-profile players heading to Saudi Arabia are about to be swelled further, according to reports.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Neymar have joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the ambitious Pro League over the last 12 months.

And reports on Friday say Al-Ittihad are on the verge of bringing another marquee name to the Middle East.

Nacho heading out on a free transfer

According to ESPN, Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez is in advanced talks with the Pro League side about joining on a free transfer.

The Spain international, who is part of his country’s squad at Euro 2024, is out of contract at the end of the month.

A departure would mark the end of a career-long spell with the Merengues, who Nacho captained to their 15th Champions League and the La Liga title this season.

Nacho won his sixth career Champions League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report claims that the centre-back had already decided to leave before he took to the pitch for Real’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

The 34-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 season and finished the campaign with a string of standout performances.

He had also been linked with a move to Major League Soccer, but instead looks set to link up with his former team-mate Benzema in Saudi Arabia.

Nacho has won a staggering 26 trophies during his time at Real, including six Champions League crowns in a run stretching back to 2013/14.

Valued at €3 million by Transfermarkt, the defender would play alongside N’Golo Kante, Benzema and former Celtic winger Jota were he to join Al-Ittihad, who finished the season in fifth.

