Chelsea loan Pasalic to Atalanta

Atalanta have completed the season-long loan signing of Mario Pasalic from Chelsea, his fifth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge.
Pasalic moved to Stamford Bridge in 2014 and has had temporary spells across Europe, including a year with Italian giants AC Milan.
He spent the 2017-18 campaign with Spartak Moscow, making 21 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals.
A second stint in Serie A beckons after Atalanta added him to their squad for the 2018-19 campaign, with the Italian club holding an option to make the move permanent.
