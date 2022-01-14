Chelsea report: Blues could sensationally hijack Arsenal move for Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea could have Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Dusan Vlahovic to choose from up front next season.

That's the suggestion from TuttoMercatoWeb, who say that the Fiorentina forward – who's currently locked in a transfer saga with the Blues' rivals, Arsenal – could be destined for another corner of London, since he's more interested in playing for the European champions than the Gunners.

The Chelsea striker position has been one in flux, ever since Diego Costa was ousted from west London by former manager Antonio Conte. Alvaro Morata came in to replace the Spain hitman but hugely underwhelmed, while successor Mauricio Sarri brought in Gonzalo Higuain and Olivier Giroud.

Tammy Abraham was the principle forward during Frank Lampard's tenure but Thomas Tuchel has looked towards Werner, Havertz and summer signing Lukaku.

Still, this hasn't silenced talk of another goal-getter being added to the frontline, with Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland rumoured for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku's disputes with Chelsea have been brushed under the carpet in the last couple of weeks, with the Belgian no longer linked with a move away from the club he only rejoined months ago. Still, should Vlahovic become available, Tuchel could well be convinced to part with his £100m striker, should a sufficient bid be made.

Chelsea are said to be looking at Jules Kounde closely but with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen available on free transfers in the summer, much of the talk at the club is more about outgoings than players that they can bring in.

Dusan Vlahovic is valued at £63m on Transfermarkt.

