Chelsea transfer news: AC Milan's Franck Kessie seeks Premier League move as 11 clubs form queue

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie wants to join a Premier League club when his contract expires at the end of the season, say reports.

The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his deal with the Italian giants and clubs across Europe are queueing up to offer him a pre-contract in January.

Kessie has turned down Milan’s latest renewal offer, and he would prefer to join an English club next because he believes the Premier League suits his playing style, 90 Mins reports.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton and Leicester have all asked to be kept abreast of how the situation develops.

Milan still hope to convince the 24-year-old to extend his stay at San Siro, but they are unwilling to raise the terms of the recently-rejected proposal.

Outside of England, there are plenty of clubs looking to convince Kessie to change his mind about his preferred next destination.

PSG have enquired about his availability, along with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

The central midfielder is attracting a lot of attention after an impressive campaign with the Rossoneri last term, when he played a key part in taking them to second place, their highest finish in nine years.

A dynamic, box-to-box midfielder with excellent technique and a deadly eye from the penalty spot, Kessie has operated under Stefano Pioli as one of two central midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

He scored 13 league goals last season, 11 of them penalties, as well as assisting another six goals in 37 Serie A appearances.

Kessie has continued to feature regularly this season as the speculation over his future drags on, and made his Champions League debut in Milan’s entertaining 3-2 defeat to Liverpool two weeks ago.

The Ivorian has spent his entire professional career in Italy, joining Atalanta in 2015 and working his way up to the first team, before signing a deal with Milan in 2017.

