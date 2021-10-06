Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Rudiger 'honoured' by Bayern Munich interest

Antonio Rudiger admits he is "honoured" that Bayern Munich are interested in signing him.

The Germany international faces an uncertain future at Chelsea, where his contract expires next summer.

Rudiger is a regular starter at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of him.

However, there has been little progress in discussions between Rudiger and the club over a new deal.

Goal reports that Bayern have already held talks with the centre-back's representatives, and the 28-year-old will be permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1.

The speculation is bound to increase after Rudiger commented on the rumours, although the defender also insisted that he is happy at Chelsea for the time being.

"Of course, I'm honoured by [Bayern's interest] and it proves that I've been doing things right," he said. "But I won't let myself become distracted.

"I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself in every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours.

"I feel good at Chelsea where I am now, so that suits me."

Bayern are not the only club interested in Rudiger, who played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season.

The Athletic reports that Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the situation, while two other unnamed European clubs could make a move too.

Chelsea therefore find themselves in a difficult position. Rudiger is an integral part of Tuchel's team, but other figures at the club might prefer to sell him in January rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

There is also the question of a replacement. Chelsea pushed hard for Jules Kounde right up until the August 31 transfer deadline, but they were unable to get a deal over the line.

The Blues could be on the lookout for another central defender in January regardless of whether or not Rudiger stays put.

