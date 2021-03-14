Chelsea transfer news: Blues receive boost in pursuit of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba

Chelsea have not given up hope of winning the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to reports.

The Austria international has already announced that he will depart the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

Alaba is out of contract in June and will leave Bayern on a free transfer after his deal expires.

Real Madrid were thought to be leading the race for his signature, with Alaba supposedly keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona was also spoken of as a potential destination for the versatile player, who has been deployed at left-back, centre-back and in midfield during his Bayern career.

But according to the Daily Star , Chelsea and Manchester City have received a boost in their respective pursuits of the 28-year-old.

Neither Madrid nor Barcelona has been able to meet Alaba’s wage demands as yet, and that has opened the door to the Premier League duo.

Both La Liga giants are struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Austrian’s desire to secure a contract worth £400,000 per week has proved problematic.

Madrid could soon be forced to pull out of negotiations, and Chelsea hope to take full advantage.

Thomas Tuchel is a long-term admirer of Alaba, who he came up against regularly during his time in the Bundesliga.

City are also keeping tabs on the situation, with Pep Guardiola eyeing a possible reunion with his former Bayern charge in Manchester.

"It was not an easy decision. I have been here for 13 years and the association is really close to my heart. I am very grateful to the association for many things,” Alaba said last month after announcing he would leave Bayern.

"I took my time because it's not an easy decision to make overnight. I decided to do something new - a new challenge. I haven't made the decision yet (on my new club), that remains to be seen.

"It's no secret that my management is in contact with several clubs. But a lot is being read into it and I want to concentrate fully on my task here. "Money has not been a factor in my decision."

