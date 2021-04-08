Chelsea transfer news: Blues want to re-sign Romelu Lukaku if they miss out on Erling Haaland

Chelsea will try to re-sign Romelu Lukaku if they miss out on Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are said to be keen to sign a new striker at the end of the season, despite spending £47.6m on Timo Werner ahead of the current campaign.

Werner has endured a disappointing debut season at Stamford Bridge, scoring only 10 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel has left Tammy Abraham out of his matchday squad at times in recent weeks, while Olivier Giroud will turn 35 later this year and could depart the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Chelsea are among the clubs keeping tabs on Haaland’s situation, although they will face stiff competition for his signature.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is the most in-demand player in the world right now, and it will be difficult for Chelsea to win the race to sign him.

As such, the west London outfit have begun to look for alternatives, and Calciomercato reports that Lukaku is at the top of that particular list.

The Belgium international joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 but only ever played 15 first-team games for the club.

After loan spells at West Brom and Everton, Lukaku signed a permanent deal with the Toffees in 2014.

The striker now plies his trade in Italy with Inter, for whom he has scored 27 goals this term.

Twenty-one of those strikes have come in Serie A, with Antonio Conte’s side on the verge of winning the title.

Nevertheless, Chelsea believe they could tempt Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge and are willing to offer £86.3m for his services, according to the Italian outlet.

The report adds that Manchester City are interested in the 27-year-old as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero, while Barcelona are also admirers of Lukaku.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Bruno Fernandes exclusive: “I can be difficult to understand when Manchester United lose – I was like it as a little kid and haven’t changed”

EUROPE You never know with Liverpool: can the Reds win the Champions League?

QUIZ! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Easter weekend quiz?