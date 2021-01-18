Chelsea transfer news: Blues yet to receive any offers for out-of-favour Marcos Alonso

Chelsea are yet to receive any formal bids for Marcos Alonso, according to reports.

The left-back is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and has made only three Premier League starts this season.

Alonso has not played for the club since a poor performance in a 3-3 draw with West Brom in September.

Chelsea are said to be open to offers for the former Bolton and Sunderland defender this month.

But according to The Athletic , no concrete bids have been made for the 30-year-old.

Atletico Madrid and Inter are among the clubs who have been linked with a move for Alonso.

However, there are a number of stumbling blocks that are preventing the left-back from securing a straightforward departure.

Chelsea are keen to sell Alonso permanently, with Frank Lampard having lost faith in him this season.

Atletico and Inter would prefer to take him on loan, perhaps with an option to buy him at the end of the deal.

Alonso’s wages could also prove problematic for rival clubs, with Spotrac listing his earnings as £100,000 per week.

He is also under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2023, having signed a five-year deal in 2018.

The report also states that Alonso has not been pushing for a move and is seemingly content to bide his time.

The Spaniard has been a model of professionalism in training and is ready to play whenever he is called upon.

However, the fact that he was not even selected for the FA Cup victory over Morecambe suggests that Lampard has no intention of recalling Alonso to the side.

Chelsea relieved some of the pressure on their under-fire manager with a 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

The Blues return to action against Leicester on Tuesday, before hosting Luton in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

