Chelsea chasing ANOTHER wonderkid - who has a £51m release clause: report

Chelsea are no strangers to signing wonderkids, and recent reports suggest they're lining up the next big thing to come out of South America.

In recent transfer windows the Blues have spent over £1bn on new players, with the majority of them under the age of 25 as part of a transfer policy adopted by the club's new ownership.

But while the majority of those deals have worked out thus far, that isn't going to stop Chelsea from stumping up more cash on another talented prospect.

Cole Palmer is one of the better Chelsea transfers in recent seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are interested in Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian having scouted the Brazilian since October.

With a release clause of £51m, the 16-year-old certainly won't come cheap - especially when considering that he has made just one senior appearance during his feldgling career. That debut came in the 78th minute of a 1-1 draw away at Cruzeiro in December 2023, making him Palmeiras' fourth-youngest player in their history.

With Endrick impressively bursting onto the scene, culminating in a big-money move to Real Madrid and winning goal against England at Wembley, Chelsea are looking for the next superstar to come out of Palmeiras' impressive academy.

Chelsea are chasing Brazilian Willian (Image credit: Getty Images)

And with Willian dubbed "Messinho" or "the little Messi", due to his diminutive stature and similar playing style, the Blues could be prepared to take another risk on another young player as the continue their plans for future success.

Chelsea aren't the only club scouting Willian, though, with Romano confirming that a number of European sides are also showing a keen interest in the winger. Barcelona were highlighted as a potential suitor, though their financial issues and recent £50m signing of fellow Brazilian Vitor Roque could make a potential deal for Willian more difficult.

Any side that does match Willian's £51m release clause, though, will have to wait until April 2025 to actually acquire the teenager. That's due to FIFA rules stating that international transfers are only permitted when a player is over the age of 18.

