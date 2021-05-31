Chelsea transfer news: Inter’s Romelu Lukaku emerges as top striker target for Blues

Chelsea are prioritising a summer move for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku over Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, say reports.

The Belgian was the Italian club’s top scorer this season as they ended an 11-year wait to reclaim the Serie A title, bagging 30 goals in all competitions.

A return to the Blues, who he left in 2014 for Everton with just one Premier League start to his name at Stamford Bridge, is now on the cards for Lukaku, according to the Mail Online.

Chelsea want a new striker to lead the line next season and help the newly-crowned European champions mount a league title challenge.

Lukaku is seen as the most realistic target available; Inter are desperate to keep hold of their star man, but financial issues at the club could convince them to sell for the right price.

Coach Antonio Conte already departed last week amid frustrations at the club’s plans to cut costs and let key players go this summer.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he would like to have Kane at his disposal, but signing the Spurs captain from a direct rival appears to be very difficult.

Haaland has also been linked with the west London club, but Lukaku is understood to be their main target.

Inter want £100 million for the 28-year-old, who has scored 64 goals in 95 games in Milan over the last two seasons, but Chelsea will look to negotiate that price down.

