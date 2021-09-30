Chelsea transfer news: Jules Kounde addresses failed Blues move

Jules Kounde says he is fully focused on Sevilla after Chelsea's failed pursuit of the centre-back in the summer.

The Blues made the Frenchman their leading defensive target in the transfer market that closed a month ago.

The European champions were linked with the Sevilla centre-back throughout August and stepped up their efforts to sign him towards the end of the month.

Chelsea thought a bid of £42.8m would be sufficient to prise the central defender away from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

But as the transfer deadline approached, Sevilla raised their asking price.

Chelsea were then told they must trigger Kounde's release clause, which stands at £68m, to sign the France international.

Thomas Tuchel admitted earlier this month that the club "tried for Kounde" but they were ultimately unable to prise him away from the Spanish side.

Kounde was said to be keen on the move at the time, but he insists he is not dwelling on what might have been.

“We all know the summer has been hectic, I wouldn’t say complicated. But that’s the past now," he said.

“I am focused on the team. The most important performance is on the pitch. The team needs me and I need the team too to give my best and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“So far I’m happy with the results of the team and my personal performances, although I can still improve and have a better season than the previous one.”

Chelsea could return for Kounde in January or next summer, with Tuchel's defensive options likely to be reduced.

Andreas Christensen is expected to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but Antonio Rudiger is into the final year of his deal and continues to be linked with a move away.

Thiago Silva will be 38 in a year's time and Kurt Zouma was sold by Chelsea last month.

